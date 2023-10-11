Putin calls energy supplies to Russia’s domestic market prior task

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Supplies of energy resources to the domestic market and its qualitative development are priorities for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"Our base priority is to provide the national market, to supply enough fuel and energy resources inside the country. Meanwhile the issue is not only about current needs of business and citizens, we will consistently address our own market’s qualitative development, increase in its capacity. The potential is obviously huge here," he said.

Russia’s fuel and energy complex is currently undergoing deep transformation, Putin noted. "It covers all areas of work, including production and refining of energy resources, service and logistics, cooperation with foreign partners," he said.

Russian Energy Week is an international event, which provides a platform to discuss the main economic challenges in energy, as well as current issues concerning the development of the fuel and energy sector. The event has been held since 2017. TASS acts as an information partner.