Pharmasyntez to supply insulin to Middle East, Southeast Asia — company CEO

SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Russian pharmaceuticals company Pharmasyntez is set to supply in-house produced insulin to CIS countries as well as specific countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia, CEO Nikita Puniya told TASS on the sidelines of the Biotechmed Forum.

"Definitely [we will be making supplies] to CIS nations and certainly to countries of ASEAN and MENA," the senior executive said.

In July, the company announced that it was launching production of three types of recombinant human insulin.

Pharmasyntez is now in talks with numerous countries on insulin supplies. The company’s production facility has a capacity of over 5 mln units of products per year. Roughly half of the insulin produced is earmarked for delivery to domestic market customers, with the balance to be exported, Puniya informed.

The company has already opened representative offices in Vietnam and Uzbekistan and details of other new overseas offices will emerge as early as this year after the relevant negotiations are completed, the CEO added.