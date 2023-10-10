Kazakhstan posts 4.7% GDP gain in January-September 2023 — Kazakh economics minister

ASTANA, October 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) edged up by 4.7% in annual terms over the first nine months of this year, National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at a Cabinet meeting.

"The growth rates of Kazakhstan’s economy stood at 4.7% as of the end of the January-September period. In particular, growth in the real [non-digital - TASS] sector made up to 3.7%, while the service sector grew 5.1%. Construction, retail trade, and information and communications demonstrated the highest growth," the minister elaborated.

The Kazakh economy saw a 4.9% upswing as of the end of the January through August 2023 period.