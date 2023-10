MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate dropped by 2.75 kopecks since Monday’s close, with the greenback trading at 99.3 rubles on the Moscow Exchange at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The euro grew by 68.75 kopecks, reaching 105.44 rubles.

In turn, the yuan rate dropped by 0.2 kopecks, trading at 13.58 rubles.