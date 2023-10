MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The dollar dropped below 100 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange for the first time from October 6, according to trading data.

The dollar lost 0.41% to 99.99 rubles.

The dollar dropped later by 0.86% to 99.54 rubles. The euro lost 0.72% to 105 rubles. The yuan edged down by 0.69% to 13.621 rubles.