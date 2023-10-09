Russia plans to increase gasoline and diesel output by 4 mln tons in 2023

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase fuel production from 127 mln tons in 2022 to 131 mln tons in 2023, according to the draft conclusion of the State Duma Committee on Energy for the draft federal law "On the federal budget for 2024 and for the planning period of 2025 and 2026".

According to the document, diesel production will increase by 3 mln tons to 88 mln tons in 2023. Gasoline output will increase by 1 mln tons to 43 mln tons.

"At the same time, the expected consumption in the domestic market will reach 87 mln tons of fuel, including diesel - 51 mln tons, and gasoline - 36 mln tons. Thus, fuel production volume is sufficient to satisfy domestic demand," the document said.

The Russian Energy Agency of the Russian Ministry of Energy said that as of October 4, the increase in retail fuel prices for AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline since the beginning of the year amounted to 5.99% and 5.98%, respectively, for diesel fuel - to 5.53%.

"The increase in prices at gas stations in these conditions below the expected inflation rate indicates the subsidization of retail prices at gas stations due to exports of petroleum products," the State Duma Committee noted.