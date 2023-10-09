Veon shares grow by over 7% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Veon shares grew by more than 7% on the Moscow Exchange on Monday against the announcement of the sale of Beeline to a group of Russian top managers, as well as the completion of Veon’s from Russia.

As of 16:16 Moscow time, the company’s shares rose in price by 7.64% to 54.25 rubles per share. By 16:49 Moscow time, the company’s shares slowed down growth to 1.98% and reached 51.4 rubles.

The Netherlands-based Veon holding reported earlier on Monday that Vimpelcom, the owner of the Beeline mobile communications brand, has been fully transferred to a group of Russian top managers headed by the company CEO Alexander Torbakhov.

Veon has thereby completed the withdrawal from Russia.

Vimpelcom said it had acquired within the transaction framework over 96% of all Veon bonds in Russia. The buyout was made on single and economically equal terms for each issue of bonds. Terms of the transaction do not provide for a buyback option.