Russian Energy Week becomes one of most prominent international platforms — Putin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has greeted the participants, guests and organizers of the Russian Energy Week, adding that in recent years the event has become one of the most prominent international platforms for discussing issues of the energy and fuel industry, according to a statement posted on the Kremlin website.

"Over the years, the forum has rightly established itself as one of the most prominent international platforms for discussing current issues in the energy and fuel industry. Here, heads of leading companies and scientific institutes, politicians and experts from Russia and other countries assess trends and prospects for the development of the fuel and energy complex, exchange views on technological challenges facing the industry, and discuss environmental issues and climate change," Putin said.

"I am confident that the recommendations developed during the Russian Energy Week and the agreements concluded on its sidelines will serve to strengthen interaction in this strategic area and build a prosperous future for our countries and people," he added.

Putin also said that the Forum's business program will highlight achievements that will determine the future of both Russian and global energy. There will also be briefings on the urgent and long-term priorities of the oil, gas, coal and electric power industries, as well as discussions on strengthening Russia's technological sovereignty and digital transformation of the domestic fuel and energy complex.

"As usual, special attention will be paid to international energy cooperation. Despite the current geopolitical situation, this area is still actively developing. Economic growth, scientific and technological progress, as well as improving the quality of life of people around the world directly depend on how effectively the potential of such partnership is used," the President added.