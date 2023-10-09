Global demand for energy resources to rise by 23% by 2045 — OPEC

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Global demand for energy resources may grow by 23% to 359 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in 2045 from 291 million boe per day in 2022, according to OPEC's long-term World Oil Outlook.

Non-OECD countries will drive demand for energy resources, which will increase by 69 million boe per day by 2045. In addition, India will account for about 28% of this volume. At the same time, OECD demand for energy resources will decline, according to OPEC.

OPEC also expects renewable energy resources to account for 11.7% of the global energy balance in 2045, up from 2.7% in 2022. At the same time, the organization predicts that demand for oil will continue to rise and that it will remain the most popular energy resource in 2045, accounting for 29.5% of the energy balance.