Putin, Mirziyoyev, Tokayev launch supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, started Russian gas supplies to these two countries.

Putin previously emphasized that Russian gas has never been supplied to Central Asia before. Now, "blue fuel" from Russia will be sent to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan, with a share of it also going to Kazakhstan. According to the Russian President, this is a mutually beneficial project that aims to improve the region's energy security.

According to the Russian president, the country also confirms its standing as a trustworthy gas supplier and is willing to cooperate in this area. The president stated that "the implementation of this project will have obvious benefits for all three states." "Uzbekistan will receive an additional source of energy, ensuring continuous supply of heat and electricity to households and socially significant facilities. Kazakhstan will be able to tackle the issue of gasification in its northern and eastern areas; Gazprom is already working on acceptable gas delivery routes and criteria. Russia confirms its status as a reliable supplier of natural gas, and we are open to further cooperation. We will strive to meet the needs of all our Kazakh and Uzbek friends, partners, and other consumers interested in this type of fuel.".