Russian economy stable, Putin says

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. The situation in the national economy is stable and all the problems due to sanctions have been overcome, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We generally have the stable and sustainable situation. We have overcome all the problems occurred after introduction of sanctions against us and started a new development phase on a new base, which is critical. It is very important for us to keep and not to miss this trend," the President said.

The deficit of the Russian budget will be about 1% this year and in years to come, the head of state added.