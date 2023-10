SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Economic growth in Russia will be 2.8-3% as of the year-end, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Economic growth in Russia will be about 2.8% or may be even 3% this year. I say this cautiously but closer to 3%," the President noted.

"This is a good result" for the national economy, Putin added.