NPP being built in coordination with Russia to be boon for Bangladeshi economy — Putin

SOCHI/ROOPPUR, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Bangladesh will see a substantial economic and environmental impact from the launch of the Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP), being built in coordination with Russia.

"After reaching full capacity the plant will be able to cover around 10% of Bangladesh's energy consumption," Putin said at the ceremony commemorating the delivery of nuclear fuel to the NPP.

Consequently, "the energy demands of the growing Bangladeshi economy will be met, thus reducing the country’s reliance on coal and gas," he added. This "will allow the national energy balance to be optimized, and the new NPP will not discharge carbonic oxide, which will be a boon for the environment and the health of the nation," the president stressed.

The Rooppur NPP is being constructed on the eastern bank of the Padma River 160 km from Dhaka. The plant is being built according to Russia’s 3+ generation design. Construction on the plant began in 2021. The NPP will house two units with VVER-1200 type reactors with a service life of 60 years and a potential extended life of 20 years. Units 1 and 2 are currently under construction.