Russia says it issued about 40,000 electronic visas in September, up 30% from August

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia issued almost 40,000 electronic visas in September, a 30% increase from the previous month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Over the second month that the project of a unified electronic visa was implemented, the number of foreigners who were able to realize the benefits of the UEV increased by 30%, as the number of applicants reached more than 39,500 in September," the ministry’s consular department said on Telegram.

According to the consular department, about 30,000 such visas were issued in August.

"In the rating of countries where the electronic visa is the most popular, China, Estonia, India, Germany and Turkey hold the top spots," the ministry said.

Work is underway to expand the number of languages offered by the website used for issuing electronic visas.

"In the very near future, the option of choosing the Chinese language will be provided," the ministry said.

Russia started issuing unified electronic visas to nationals of 55 countries on August 1.