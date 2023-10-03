Industry, infrastructure to be financed additionally from budget in Russia — minister

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Despite all difficulties with the federal budget, the key areas of supporting industry and infrastructure have received additional financing, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said addressing the Federation Council (upper house of the parliament).

"Despite all difficulties with budget, the key areas of supporting industry, infrastructure have not decreased and have even received additional financing," he said.

The minister mentioned electric transport, regional airports, as well as the development of infrastructure for maritime inland water transport, among notable support areas.

Russia’s government has approved the draft of federal budget for the next three years. Federal budget revenues are projected at 35 trillion rubles ($358 bln) in 2024, 33.5 trillion rubles in 2025, and 34.1 trillion rubles in 2026. Budget expenditures are expected at 36.6 trillion rubles ($374 bln), 34.4 trillion rubles and 35.6 trillion rubles, respectively. Consequently, budget deficit may total 1.6 trillion rubles in 2024, 0.9 trillion rubles in 2025, and 1.5 trillion rubles in 2026.