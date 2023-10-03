Russian Railways not expecting decline in coal, oil product shipments — Deputy CEO

NOVOSIBIRSK, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Railways does not expect a drop in coal and petroleum products’ shipments as of the end of this year, Deputy CEO Alexey Shilo told reporters.

"We do not revise our plans until the end of the year. We now have plus 0.6% from the last-year level over nine months but we endeavor to have shipments at the level of plus 0.8%. Yes, we make no dramatic changes. We see certain trends of a ‘dip’ in shipments for certain positions. At the same time, we notice accordingly that there is an opportunity to capture these volumes by other cargoes, so we will continue efforts. In other words, we will attempt to have the level of not lower than last year. The figure will be plus 0.8% over the year.

"No, I do not think there will be a decline for petroleum products and coal, and therefore we have not changed our figures in this regard so far," the senior manager said, speaking about the forecast for coal and petroleum shipments in 2023.

Railway shipments in January - September of this year gained 0.6% annually and totaled 926.8 mln metric tons.