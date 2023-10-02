Bank of Russia raises dollar rate on October 3 to 98.48 rubles, euro rate — to 104 rubles

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for October 3, 2023 at 98.4785 rubles, which is 1 ruble six kopecks higher than the previous value.

The regulator raised official euro exchange rate by 70 kopecks, to 103.868 rubles.

The regulator raised official yuan exchange rate by 14 kopecks to 13.4955 rubles.

According to the Moscow Exchange as of 04:50 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate in the course of foreign exchange trading reached 99.04 rubles. (+1.09%). At the same time, the euro exchange rate rose to 104.2 rubles (+0.82%), yuan exchange rate went up to 13,559 rubles. (+0.49%).