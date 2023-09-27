US extends export restrictions for Russian airlines Aeroflot, Utair, Azur Air

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce has extended export restrictions for Russian airlines Aeroflot, Utair and Azur Air for 180 days. This is according to the department’s notices posted in the Federal Register, a collection of official documents of the US government.

According to the documents, Matthew S. Axelrod, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement, said he granted requests to "renew the temporary denial order" (TDO) of export privileges for three Russian airlines. The decision takes effect immediately and extends the restrictions for 180 days. Previously, TDOs were already extended for this period on October 3 last year and March 29 this year. The restrictions themselves were introduced on April 7, 2022.

According to the documents, the Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the US Department of Commerce, submitted requests on September 5 to extend sanctions against Russian airlines.

"The written request was made more than 20 days before the TDO’s scheduled expiration <…> No opposition to the renewal of the TDO has been received," the US Department of Commerce states in three orders. Copies of documents with demands to renew the restrictions were sent to Aeroflot, Utair and Azur Air.

The restrictions prevent airlines from engaging in transactions subject to U.S. export regulations, including the export and re-export of software and technology from the United States.

On February 24, 2022, the United States introduced export controls on aviation-related items supplied to Russia, "including a license requirement for the export, reexport or transfer (in-country) to Russia of any aircraft or aircraft parts."

As a result of the restrictions, suppliers will not be able to send American items to legal entities subject to sanctions by the US Department of Commerce without first obtaining a special license. However, when considering license applications, a "presumption of refusal" will apply, that is, most likely, such applications will be rejected.