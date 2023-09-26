Gold supplies from Russia to Hong Kong hit 11-year highs for three consecutive months

HONG KONG, September 26. /TASS/. Hong Kong’s imports of Russian gold have been hitting record highs since at least 2012 for three months in a row. According to figures provided by the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong, gold supplies from Russia have climbed almost 12-fold year-to-date in annual terms.

At last count released, a Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China purchased gold worth HKD 5.83 bln (around USD 747.44 mln) from Russia in July, a record amount for at least 11 years, which is 5.4 times higher than in the same period last year.

In the previous two months, gold supplies from Russia to Hong Kong also hit record highs in the past 11 years and kept rising. In May, they were worth HKD 3.19 bln (around USD 408.59 mln), while in June they reached HKD 3.79 bln (around USD 485.9 mln). The previous record was set in July 2013 when Hong Kong purchased HKD 3.18 bln (around USD 407.3 mln) worth of Russian gold.

Russian gold supplies to Hong Kong totaled HKD 20.39 bln (around USD 2.61 bln) from January to July, up almost 12-fold year-on-year.

In 2022, Hong Kong purchased HKD 7.54 bln (around USD 966.2 mln) worth of gold from Russia.