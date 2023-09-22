Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August

HAIKOU /China/, September 22. /TASS/. Sanya’s foreign trade turnover amounted to 17.52 billion yuan ($2.46 billion) in January-August, which is 12% more than the figure for the same period last year, the Sanya Daily reported with reference to the local customs office.

Thus, Sanya's share in the entire foreign trade turnover of Hainan Province amounted to 11.5%, which places the city third in the province’s ranking for January-August.

Exports rose 77.1% year-on-year to 1.86 billion yuan ($261.9 million) over the period. Imports totaled 15.66 billion yuan ($2.2 billion), an increase of 7.3%.

Imports of goods through duty-free channels accounted for a significant share in Sanya's trade turnover. In January-August it amounted to 7.58 billion yuan ($1.06 billion), an increase of 16.4% over the same period last year. It is 43.3% of the city's total foreign trade.

Sanya's foreign trade turnover of state-owned enterprises fell 13% to 11.98 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) during the period. Meanwhile, private companies doubled their turnover to 5.53 billion yuan ($778.8 million).

Cosmetics and toiletries accounted for the bulk of imports during the period. The volume of such purchases amounted to 4.85 billion yuan ($683 million), which is a decrease of 42.8% year-on-year. As for exports, mainly machinery and electronics products were supplied to foreign markets. In January-August, the corresponding figure rose by 56.1% to 1.21 billion yuan ($170 million).