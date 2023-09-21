{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Europe withdraws gas from storage facilities at record level in September

It is noted that Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station, [amounting to] 42.4 mln cubic meters on September 21

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The rate of gas injection into underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe fell to its lowest level since 2011, and withdrawal in September, on the contrary, was at a record level.

At the same time, the total accumulated gas reserves in the EU are approaching 94.4%, but stay below the historical maximum for this period of time. Gas on the stock exchange in Europe is traded at around $420 per 1,000 cubic meters amid ongoing strikes at Chevron LNG plants in Australia. Gazprom supplies gas to Europe in transit through Ukraine in the amount of 42.4 mln cubic meters per day through Sudzha gas pumping station.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station, [amounting to] 42.4 mln cubic meters on September 21. The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected," the company’s representative said.

The day before, the pumping volume also reached 42.4 mln cubic meters.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would shut down gas transit to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company allegedly could not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. As a result, transportation requests would be rejected, and gas wouldn’t be accepted.

However, the Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for the suspension of pumping under the previous arrangement, noting that it did not receive any confirmation of any force majeure circumstances. The company added that it was technically impossible to shift all transit volumes to another interconnection point, the Sudzha gas distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.

European gas market situation

Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in the EU countries on September 19, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), amounted to 55 mln cubic meters. At the same time, the injection volume amounted to 155 mln cubic meters.

UGS facilities in Europe are currently filled to 94.34% (which is 9 p.p. higher than the average for this date over the past five years), they contain about 103.87 bln cubic meters of gas.

If present gas injection rates are maintained, Europe might meet the next critical target of 95% by the end of September. On October 28, 2019, the absolute maximum occupancy of EU underground gas storage facilities was 97.86%. Under favorable circumstances, this record could be broken this year in the second half of October.

Temperatures in Central and Western Europe will fluctuate this week. If the start of the week is forecast to be fairly warm, a noticeable cooling to the level of the climate norm is expected by the weekend. In September, the share of wind power in EU electricity output fell to 12%.

Supplies of LNG from terminals into Europe's gas transmission system remain at all-time highs. The capacity for liquefied gas regasification and injection into European pipelines is now at 46% of its maximum. At the same time, strikes at Chevron LNG plants in Australia continue, where workers and business management continue to disagree on compensation and working conditions. In August, the average gas purchase price in Europe was $396 per 1,000 cubic meters, and in September, it reached $388.

Novak plans to discuss fuel market situation with oil companies on September 22
It is reported that restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel will help curb "gray" exports, saturate the domestic market, and may also lead to an additional reduction in prices
Putin accepts Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit China for Belt and Road Forum
The Russian leader stressed that this initiative was fully in line with the interests of Russia and China, "as it harmonizes our ideas to create a vast Eurasian space"
Poland only carries out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine
According to Piotr Muller, it is "the biggest foreign contract signed by the Polish defense industry since 1989"
No meetings with US officials on Lavrov’s itinerary at UNGA — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that there is no interaction scheduled with the UK or other NATO countries either
Russian troops repel two Ukrainian attacks near Krasny Liman — Russia’s top brass
According to Savchuk, the Ukrainians lost roughly 70 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks and two 122mm D-30 howitzers
Russia to hit back hard if Ukraine attacks Crimea — diplomat
"I would like to remind all Kiev extremists that the Crimea chapter was closed when its residents made their choice back in 2014, knowing what awaited them, that they would be 'smoked out' as Danilov put it, in different ways over all these years, economically, socially, in the humanitarian sense, based precisely on this nationalistic logic," Maria Zakharova noted
Shooting heard in Stepanakert — news agency
According to the statement, gunshots were also fired in the center of the capital
Russia temporarily limits export of gasoline and diesel fuel — government
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, temporary restrictions "will help saturate the fuel market, which in turn will reduce prices for consumers"
Armenia fails to fulfill ceasefire obligations, Ankara says
"Armenia does not fulfill the ceasefire commitments of November 10, which leads to destabilization of the situation in the region and escalation of tensions," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement
Crisis in Europe could have been avoided if NATO hadn’t rejected CSTO proposals – Lavrov
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the reason for this “arrogant position of the United States and its allies” is the reluctance to conduct any kind of equal dialogue with anyone
Ukraine starts losing allies in West, senior lawmaker says
According to LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, EU countries occupy increasingly lower positions in the economic rankings compared to states oriented towards BRICS
Putin, Aliyev discuss further de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Russian leader pointed to the importance of respecting the rights and ensuring the safety of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh
Signs indicate Ukrainian forces regrouping in South Donetsk area — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian forces can be expected to step up their activities near other towns and villages in the area
Hybrid war being waged against Russia — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev noted that this is accompanied by "massive information attacks by Western intelligence and a campaign to discredit the Russian leadership, state authorities and Russia’s Armed Forces, igniting interethnic and interfaith conflicts and engaging young people in protest activities"
Azerbaijan’s integration plan for Karabakh’s Armenians ready — presidential aide
Hikmet Hajiyev stressed that the socio-economic integration of Karabakh's Armenians was Azerbaijan's internal affair, but Baku was ready to study the humanitarian needs of the Armenian population in the region
Over 1,000 Karabakh civilians remain with Russian peacekeepers
"All the evacuated Nagorno-Karabakh residents have been provided with accommodations and hot meals," the Russian Defense Ministry added
Russian Sports Ministry refuses to pay into WADA fund under old conditions
In Europe, countries pay into the WADA fund based on how much they contribute to the budget of the Council of Europe
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Putin never insults people, Kremlin spokesman says about chances of responding to Biden
"You know that our president never stoops to this - to the level of personal insults against his colleagues. He certainly has his own opinion about this style of rhetoric," Dmitry Peskov underlined
West sending arms to Kiev prolongs Ukraine conflict, says Iranian leader
NATO countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, he said
Budapest 'thorn in the side' of US, EU, Hungarian PM says
According to the media, Viktor Orban stated that "Hungary is a thorn in the side" of Western countries because it remains "the most free country in Europe"
Zelensky reiterates his ‘peace formula’ ignoring Russia's interests at UNSC meeting
Zelensky spoke in Ukrainian, which is not an official language of the United Nations
EU’s Michel says bloc sends arms to help Kiev defend itself, never meant to attack Russia
The president of the European Council reiterated again that the European Union would help Ukraine "as long as it takes"
Date of Putin’s Direct Line still to be determined, says spokesman
The Direct Line gives regular Russian people the chance to talk to the president, as he answers citizens' questions live on air for several hours
Nornickel plans to carry up to 2.1 mln tons of its products via Northern Sea Route in 2023
The company intends to transport the previously announced 2.4 million tons in 2024, noted Ravil Nasybullov, director of the logistics department
Russian diplomat slams NATO’s planned drills as preparations for armed clash with Moscow
"It will lead to nothing in military terms but it once again highlights the need for us to implement our plans to protect our western border, which have already been made and will be made in the future," Alexander Grushko noted
West unleashes genocide on Russian speakers in Ukraine — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev also pointed out that huge sums of money are flowing into the pockets of the Kiev regime, which "in order to please the Americans, exterminates the Ukrainian people by any means"
Russian forces repel 15 Ukrainian attempts to break through frontline in LPR over week
Leonid Pasechnik said that as a result of unsuccessful breakthrough attempts, Ukrainian troops lost "up to 160 personnel," as well as sustained substantial losses in military equipment
Neutral athletes not to be paid prize money in Russia for participation in Olympics
For the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, 882.2 million rubles has been reserved
Press review: Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh agree to cease fire and Putin to visit China
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 21st
Industrial enterprises on fire in Kiev Region
The Ukrainian interior minister also confirmed that damage was registered in three Kiev districts following a series of blasts
Zelensky’s UN GA speech proves that Kiev could have provoked nuclear disaster — diplomat
"Without the Budapest memorandum and Kiev’s handover of nuclear weapons to Russia, the world would have found itself at the brink of a nuclear disaster or would have already had to face its consequences," Rodion Miroshnik stressed
West has no arguments for honest dialogue on Ukraine – Lavrov
According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Western countries are avoiding a substantive conversation based on the requirements of the UN Charter
Putin, Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
Putin expressed hope that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will gradually stabilize, the Kremlin said
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 20 aircraft, seven warships
The defense department also pointed out that "ten of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s north or southwest Air Defense Identification Zone"
Russia's victory over neo-Nazism to build mutual respect worldwide — security official
"There is no doubt that the goals of the special military operation set by the Russian president will be achieved," Nikolay Patrushev emphasized
Russian army forces Kiev's troops to leave outskirts of Staromayorskoye — DPR's politician
"I would even say that the initiative is in our hands in the Vremevka area," Vladimir Rogov said
Delegation of Karabakh Armenians arrives for talks with Azerbaijani representatives
According to the report, the delegation is accompanied by Russian peacekeepers
Moscow to take legal action over inhuman treatment of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"If there is confirmation of the inhuman treatment of Russian servicemen, prisoners of war, those guilty will be prosecuted, just like before," Maria Zakharova warned
Russia introduces restrictions on exports of gasoline, diesel fuel
According to the government decree, the restrictions are temporary and begin on September 21 "from the date of its official publication"
BRICS nations appreciate initiatives for peace in Ukraine — statement
According to the statement, "The Ministers recalled their national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine"
Borderline Belgorod Region records over 100 Ukrainian strikes in 24 hours
Ukrainian troops fired 12 mortar shells at the village of Sereda in the Shebekinsky District and three artillery shells at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka
Explosions heard in Kiev, Kharkov — media
Earlier, another Ukrainian media outlet, Zerkalo Nedeli, reported explosions outside the Ukrainian capital
Lavrov reaffirms Russia’s commitment to cooperating further with IAEA for security at ZNPP
Russia’s top diplomat also "noted that the use of weapons with depleted uranium that the collective West has been supplying to the Kiev regime can cause a long-term devastating effect"
West’s support of Kiev violates right of Crimea, Donbass for self-determination – Lavrov
Western diplomats and politicians “turn a blind eye” to the norm of international law “in an effort to reduce the entire background and essence of what is happening to the inadmissibility of violating territorial integrity,” noted the Russian Foreign Minister
Hainan’s administrative center set to stimulate tourism with rich cultural program
Haikou Daily reports that the city authorities are striving to create new quality tourism products, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the regional consumption sphere
Russian Defense Ministry announces full ceasefire agreement for Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the agreement will be implemented in coordination with the command for the Russian peacekeeping contingent"
Commander of Azerbaijani military involved in death of Russian peacekeepers suspended
According to the source, the first suspects in the crime have been detained
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Hainan presents new yuan-denominated bonds issue worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
According to Hainan Daily, the presentation of the bonds was successful
Zelensky’s call for Germany to become part of UNSC should be stonewalled, Poland says
According to Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk, Germany is a country that has never paid for the robberies and war crimes it committed during World War II against Poland and other nations and therefore cannot serve as a guarantor of peace and security in the world
Suspects in death of Russian peacekeepers detained: developments around Karabakh
About 5,000 civilians have been evacuated to the base camp of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine virtually cancels counteroffensive due to heavy losses — Hersh
According to the journalist, the source told him that Ukrainian troops would have mutinied if they had been ordered to continue the offensive
Armenian forces in Karabakh lay down weapons – Aliyev
The President of Azerbaijan noted that they accepted the conditions of Baku
Tornado-S MLRS achieves 100% accuracy with advanced munitions — Defense Ministry
The Tornado-S has inherited all the very best features of its predecessor, such as reliability and cross-country capacity, the ministry said
BRICS foreign ministers support reforming UN, its Security Council — statement
"The Ministers supported a comprehensive reform of the UN," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a media statement
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
EU seeks to admit ‘Nazis out of turn’ but Serbia, Turkey have to wait for years — Lavrov
"Claiming to be the ideologist of European integration, Josep Borrell did not hesitate recently to announce that the Kiev regime should be allowed to join the EU as soon as possible," the Russian top diplomat recalled
Lavrov, CSTO foreign ministers discuss CSTO cooperation with UN
The heads of diplomatic departments also “discussed the progress of preparations for the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on November 23 in Minsk,” the Russian Foreign Ministry reported
Ukrainian troops lose seven units of hardware, over 100 personnel in Zaporozhye area
Vladimir Rogov specified that Ukrainian troops are also trying to attack the villages of Novoprokopovka and Ilchenkovo located south of Rabotino
Major electrical substation suffers damage in Ukraine
The agency did not specify where the damaged substation was situated
New meeting on settlement in Ukraine may take place in October — ANSA
According to many observers, the consultations on the settlement in Ukraine held in Denmark and Saudi Arabia without Russian representatives did not bring tangible results
BRICS member countries fully support Russia’s upcoming presidency of grouping in 2024
"The Ministers were briefed on the preparations for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2024," according to a media statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website
FACTBOX: History of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
In 1991, during the parade of sovereignty and the formation of new sovereign states, Nagorno-Karabakh de jure became part of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, however, on September 2, 1991, the region proclaimed itself the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) within the USSR
Death toll in gas explosion in residential building near Moscow rises to four
It is reported that the body of the fourth dead person was pulled from under the rubble
Industrial facility, warehouses aflame in Ukraine’s Lvov Region after explosions
Early in the morning, an air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine
Putin orders ramping up production of counterbattery, air defense systems
The president stated that defense enterprises were able to maintain steady operations in the first eight months of this year
Aliyev apologizes over death of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Russian forces in Kherson Governor repel two Storm Shadow missile strikes
No one was injured
Press review: New flare-up in Karabakh and thaw in US-Iran ties unlikely after swap
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 20th
Iran, Russia develop military-political cooperation, says Islamic Republic’s president
According to Ebrahim Raisi, contacts between the two countries, including summit meetings, take place depending on the current situation
Lavrov, IAEA’s Grossi hold meeting at UNGA
"I think it’s important to synchronize our watches," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Rovno damaged following strikes — authorities
According to the head of the regional administration, part of the Rovensky district is without electricity
Azeri armed forces were ordered to watch out for civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh — Aliyev
"Before the beginning of the operation, I gave a serious order to all military units that the Armenian population living in Nagorno-Karabakh must not be put under fire during the counter-terrorist measures," he said
Poland helped 'throw Ukraine into the deep' — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
The Polish leader noted that a "drowning person is extremely dangerous, because they can pull you along into the deep; they can simply drown their rescuer"
Russian official warns of false-flag plot involving Western reporters in Kherson
The acting governor added that the journalists were going to stage video footage about civilians "tortured" during Russia’s operation to liberate Kherson
Rapid reaction UAV squad hits 100 pieces of military equipment during special operation
It is also reported that the FPV drones have changed the enemy's behavior during the counteroffensive
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian oil depot, operating site in Kakhovka area
Four Ukrainian troops were eliminated, five sustained wounds of various degrees of severity
Russian embassy slams South Korean president’s UN address as inflammatory
According to the statement, it is regrettable that Yoon Suk Yeol joined in on the propaganda campaign initiated by Washington, "which aims to discredit cooperation between Russia and South Korea"
IN BRIEF: Ceasefire, plans for talks and other latest developments around Nagorno-Karabakh
Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss the reintegration of the region in accordance with the Azerbaijani constitution
Press review: UNSC shakeup on US radar and Russia, China crystallize into 'big two'
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, Spetember 19th
Russian air defense forces destroy 19 drones over Black Sea, Crimea — top brass
"On the night of September 20, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian soil with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Hainan authorities issue yuan bonds worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
The maturities of these securities are two, three and five years
Aliyev promises Putin thorough probe into deaths of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
"The offices for the two countries’ prosecutor generals are in close contact" in connection with the incident, the Kremlin reported
Lavrov says US engineered crisis in Ukraine
"Since the collapse of the USSR and the emergence of independent states in its place, the US and its allies have blatantly and openly interfered in Ukraine's internal affairs," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Bulgaria 'spits in face' of Russian Orthodox Church by expelling priest — Russian embassy
"This is an unprecedented event. The church is separate from the state, and it is incomprehensible how clerics can threaten national security," ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova stressed
Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle
The gun can be pre-ordered online
Ukrainian energy company says power facilities in center, west of country damaged
It is also reported that at night consumers in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kiev, Rovno and Kharkov Region were left without electricity
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Grossi may visit Russia by end of year, dates to be agreed upon — senior diplomat
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Grossi on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly
Russia won’t get involved in Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities — lawmaker
Konstantin Kosachev said that the Russian peacekeeping force has fully proved its efficiency as it has working relations with all parties to the conflict and has managed to prevent any dangerous humanitarian ramifications for the local population
Ukrainian troops complete redeployment of units in Rabotino — acting regional head
Yevgeny Balitsky noted that Kiev should not expect success, as "the morale of the Ukrainian armed forces is very low"
Poland no longer sends weapons to Ukraine – PM
The head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, said that Warsaw itself is arming itself with “the most modern weapons”
Zelensky’s peace plan has no chance of success, says top Swiss diplomat
Ignazio Cassis believes that Zelensky’s proposal for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict is flawed because it lacks support from Russia
Riyadh will have to get nuclear weapons if Tehran develops them — Crown Prince
At the same time, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud emphasized his negative view of some countries' desire to acquire nuclear weapons
Taiwan’s Coast Guard detains Chinese fishing boat
Four crew members of the ship have been detained and taken with their boat to the port of Magun, where they will await the results of the investigation
West directly responsible for incitement of civil war in Ukraine – Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Western countries have disrupted the implementation of the Minsk agreements
Russia doubles production of key types of military equipment — PM
Speaking about the task of meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, which were designated for this period, the prime minister pointed out that the scheduled plans are being fulfilled in full, and in some cases significantly before the deadlines
Germany rejects Ukraine's proposal to strip Russia of veto power in UN Security Council
"For the discussion in Germany, it is important to say that we do not support everything that is proposed by the Ukrainian government," Annalena Baerbock claimed
