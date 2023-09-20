US Federal Reserve System leaves interest rate unchanged at 5.25-5.5%

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve System acting as the national central bank left the base interest rate at 5.25-5.5% following its September meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reported.

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2%," the statement reads.

That said, the Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. "In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments," according to the statement.

The Committee’s members voted unanimously to maintain the interest rate. The results of the next meeting of the US regulator will be published on November 1, 2023.