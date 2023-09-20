Some policies on resuming currency regulation under consideration now — finance ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s government is currently considering a number of policies on resumption of current regulation in the country, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said.

"A whole number of measures aimed at resumption of some currency regulation policies have been drafted and are currently under consideration. <…> They would allow curbing temporary fluctuations of the exchange rate," he said.

Those policies are first of all targeted at capital outflow that is currently going through friendly countries, deputy minister said, adding that the policies in question will be presented to the general public soon.