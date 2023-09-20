Dollar rate would be three-digit at best with key rate remaining at 8.5% — regulator

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The dollar’s exchange rate would be three-digit at best if Russia’s key rate remained at the level of 8.5%, Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said.

"If the rate remained at 8.5% we would now have a different level of exchange rate, which would most likely be three-digit at best. In this respect the key rate has had an effect from the viewpoint of the current dynamics of the exchange rate," he explained.

The Bank of Russia raised the key rate from 12% to 13% per annum on September 15. In August the regulator raised the key rate unexpectedly from 8.5% to 12%.