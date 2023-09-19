Tropical fish caught in White Sea near Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, September 19. /TASS/. Garfish, which normally is found near Africa's western coast and near Europe's south, was caught in the White Sea in the Arkhangelsk Region, the Kenozero National Park's press service said.

"The migrant from far-away southern waters - garfish (or sea needle) was caught in the White Sea, not far from the village of Lopshenga," the press service said. "The garfish's habitat is the western coast of Africa and Europe."

Garfish is a long and slender fish with a laterally compressed body and elongated jaws, resembling a pterodactyl's beak.

Garfish can be found in the Black and Baltic Seas. But, according to the national park's ichthyologist Gennady Dvoryankin, its appearance in the White Sea is an exceptional phenomenon. "Obviously, the fish has been brought to the Barents Sea by the Gulf Stream, and then it just got lost and after long wanderings it ended up near the national park shores," the press service quoted the expert as saying. "Presently, the fish is being studied at the laboratory."

The Onega Pomorie National Park was established in 2013. The park is located on the Onega Peninsula. It is surrounded by the Onega and Dvina Bays of the White Sea. The park preserves the untouched old-age massifs of the Northern taiga and the White Sea traditional lifestyles. In 2016, it was included into the Kenozero National Park.