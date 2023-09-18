Gazprom chairman discusses gas cooperation with Moldovan MP

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller has discussed gas cooperation with member of the Moldovan parliament Adrian Albu, the holding said in a statement.

Earlier, Gazprom said it categorically rejected Moldova's assertions on the historical debt for gas and intended to defend its rights.

"A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Adrian Albu, member of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, took place today. The parties exchanged views on interaction of Gazprom and the Republic of Moldova in the gas sector and agreed to maintain continued contact," the statement reads.

Moldovan Energy Minister Viktor Parlikov stated earlier that, based on the audit results, the republic was prepared to pay $8.6 mln out of a $709 mln of debt to Gazprom. No supporting documents were submitted for the amount of $276 mln, and another $400 mln was not recoverable due to the statute of limitations, he said, adding that the republic was prepared to debate these figures with Gazprom in an international court.