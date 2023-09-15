MOEX Index rises by 0.5% after key rate growth to 13%

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The MOEX index accelerated growth to 0.49% and reached 3,154.78 points after the Bank of Russia decided to increase the key rate to 13% from 12%.

Before the publication of the regulator’s decision, the MOEX index was 3,124.12 points (-0.49%) and after the MOEX index grew by 0.01% to 3,139.27 points, while the RTS index rose by 0.55% to 1,023.92 points.

Meanwhile, the ruble exchange rate slightly slowed down its growth. After the publication of the Bank of Russia, the dollar decreased by 0.7% to 96.66 rubles, the euro - by 0.74% to 103.05 rubles.