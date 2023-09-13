Russian stocks up as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.73% to 3,189.08 points, while there was no information on the dollar-denominated RTS Index, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:22 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.38% at 3,178.05 points, while on the RTS Index there still was no information.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.63% at 95.54 rubles, the euro was up by 0.6% at 102.57 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.82% at 13.094 rubles as of 10:22 a.m.