Russia’s Vladivostok may serve as venue for Russia-China winter games in 2030 — governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok may serve as the venue for the joint winter games between Russia and China in 2030, Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Monday speaking at the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We certainly welcome all kind of events and propose to organize here in 2030 international winter games in partnership with China," Kozhemyako said addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived at the forum earlier in the day.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Vladivostok on September 10-13. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.