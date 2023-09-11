Russia creates additional incentives for deepening ASEAN partnership — Business Council

VLADIVOSTOK, September. 11 /TASS/. Russia is devoting particular attention to creating additional incentives for deepening and diversifying trade, economic and investment cooperation with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under the conditions of the post-COVID recovery and transformation of the global economic system, Ivan Polyakov, chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, said during the Russia-ASEAN Business Dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Assessing the prospects for a change in the level of cooperation between Russia and ASEAN countries, he emphasized the importance of supporting the proactive activities of Russian companies in the region, improving the mechanisms for promoting Russian exports, large-scale expansion of goods and services with an increase in annual trade to $100 billion per year. The most effective form of cooperation, according to Polyakov, could be joint long-term projects. "The priority areas of cooperation include ensuring food and energy security, closed-loop economy, ecology, digitalization, development of smart cities, and expansion of scientific and educational cooperation," he said.

