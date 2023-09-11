Foreign trade transactions in rubles with ASEAN on the rise

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Foreign trade transactions in rubles and friendly currencies between Russia and ASEAN countries soared threefold as compared to 2021, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I can say that as of the end of the last year 40% of foreign trade transactions were made in rubles; 27% were made in currencies of neutral and freidnly countries," Katyrin said. "In other words, the increase was by a factor of three. There is an opportunity to continue working on development of mutual trade," he added.