OPEC+ to boost output in future even amid high oil prices — Russian presidential aide

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries may boost output in the future even with current and higher oil prices maintained, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"If you look at the global market you will see that oil reserves globally are declining seriously. This means that they [oil prices] will most likely be rising from the current level rather than declining. That is why they are stable," he said when asked how stable oil prices are. "And I am confident that in the future, even with current and higher prices maintained there will be space for an output increase by OPEC+," Oreshkin added.