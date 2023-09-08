Annual inflation in Russia speeding up to 5.15% in August — statistics

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 4.3% in July to 5.15% in August of this year, the national statistical service Rosstat reports.

Consumer prices had an uptick by 0.28% month on month, according to statistics.

Foods lost 0.06% in prices month on month yet gained 3.58% annually. Non-foods saw the rise in prices by 1.14% monthly and 3.58% against last August. Services prices dropped 0.32% against July but moved up by 9.54% year on year this August.

In the foods category, prices plummeted for white cabbage by 29.6%, onions - by 27%, potatoes-by 23.1%, carrots - by 20.4%, tomatoes - by 17.5%, beet - by 13.8%, and grapes -by 11.1%. The price uptick was recorded at the same time for oranges by 21%, cucumbers - by 4.2%, bananas - by 3.6%, fresh greenery - by 2.7%, pears - by 1.5%, apples - by 1.3%, dried fruit - by 0.6%, and garlic - by 0.5%.

Diesel fuel prices surged by 4.1%. Motor gasoline prices added 2.5%. Natural gas vehicle fuel ticked up by 1.8%.

The rise in prices was also seen for metal tiles by 4.6%, jewelry by 3.5%, and household refrigerators by 2.6%.