Russia’s Avtotor starts producing commercial electric vehicles — company

KALININGRAD, September 8. /TASS/. Avtotor has started producing light and medium commercial vehicles with an electric motor in cooperation with Foton, one of the leading truck makers in China, the Russian automotive holding said.

"The official ceremony launching industrial production on two models of commercial vehicles with electric motors took place on September 8, 2023 at the Avtotor plant worksite in the Pereslavskoe settlement of the Zelenogradsky municipality in the Kaliningrad Region," the press service said. "These products will be made under the Brock brand for the Russian market," the company noted.

The plant will simultaneously begin production on Brock 75 (full weight of 7.5 metric tons) and Brock 160 (full weight of 16 metric tons) vehicles.

All automobiles are prepared for outfitting with all-purpose and special attachments, including flatbeds, cargo vans of different purposes, refrigerators, manlifts, garbage haulers, and tow attachments.