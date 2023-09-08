Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $18.5 bln as of September 1

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Expenditures for the implementation of National Projects in Russia from the federal budget amounted provisionally to 1.819 trillion rubles ($18.5 bln) or 63.4% from the target as of September 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports on its Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, as of September 1, 2023, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 1.819 trillion rubles or 63.4% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Science and Universities (79.6%), Culture (76.9%), Demography (72.6%), Labor Productivity (61.7%), and the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (transport part) (60.3%), the Ministry informed.