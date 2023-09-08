Russia has surplus federal budget in August — PM

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia had a surplus federal budget in August in the amount of around 230 bln rubles ($2.3 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting devoted to drafting federal budget for a three-year period.

The Russian economy is adjusting to current challenges, he noted. "In August, federal budget ran a surplus, which amounted to around 230 bln rubles. Consolidated balance of the regions added another 140 bln rubles," he said, noting that the Russian economy "is adjusting to current challenges."

The budget ran a surplus largely due to a surge in non-oil and gas revenues, PM explained, adding that they exceeded 1.8 trillion rubles ($18.5 bln) in August, up 56% compared with last year.