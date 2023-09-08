Russia’s GDP growth exceeds 2% in 7M 2023 — PM

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth has settled, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Economic growth has emerged in Russia since Q3 2023, we see that it has settled. According to the Economic Development Ministry, in July in annual terms GDP surpassed the level of 2022 by 5%, while the level two years ago - by almost 1%. Overall this indicator increased by more than 2% in seven months of 2023," he said at a meeting devoted to the draft federal budget for a three-year period.

The government is finalizing preparation of the budget for 2024 and the planned period of 2025-2026, which is first of all aimed at fulfilling social obligations, PM noted.