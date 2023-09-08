Russian business adapts to external shocks amid growing production, investment — PM

MOSCOW, 8 September. /TASS/. Russian business continues to adjust to external difficulties, as evidenced by increased industrial production and investment, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Russian business continues to confidently adapt to external challenges, develop promising niches, expand existing projects, and launch new ones. Investment activity increased by 13% in the second quarter, which is very important. We have reason to believe that such processes will continue in the coming years," stated the prime minister.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, cited by Mishustin, the key factor here is that the increase in investment in the second quarter of this year was ensured precisely by the organizations’ own funds. They increased by more than 18%. And in just the first six months, the volume of investments amounted to 7 trillion rubles ($71.66 bln).

As for industrial production, according to Mishustin, it made the main contribution to the growth of the country's GDP.