Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index rose by 0.3% to 3,178.44 points, while the RTS Index added 0.26% to 1,016.67 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:10 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.45% at 3,183.24 points, while the RTS was up by 0.55% at 1,019.62 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.11% at 98.36 rubles, the euro was down by 0.05% at 105.36 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.4% at 13.364 rubles as of 10:10 a.m.