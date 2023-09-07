Ruble volatility going down amid currency sales, tougher policy — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Growing sales of currency revenues by exporters and monetary policy toughening (the Bank of Russia increased the key rate from 8.5% to 12%) contributed to lower volatility of the ruble rate, the Central Bank said in its financial markets review.

Net sales of exporters in August surged by 4.1% month on month from $6.9 in July to $7.2. The ratio of net currency sales against currency revenues of top exporters (without taking into account the ruble component of export revenues) amounted to 67% in July (82% in June).

The population continued net sales of foreign currencies. Households sold currency amounting to 42.1 bln rubles ($427.7 mln), the Central Bank said.