Russian Finance Ministry interested in floating yuan bonds — department director

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is interested in floating yuan-denominated government bonds, department director Denis Mamonov said at the Capital Markets: Russia forum.

"The interest is definitely in place because we have initiated the project of floating government bonds in the yuan as early as in 2014. I regret saying it has not yet been brought to a logical end because of one simple reason: because we are viewing it as the creation of a certain benchmark demand curve for the corporate sector and not as a significant source of deficit funding, as we treated our dollar and euro offerings earlier," the official said.

The ministry is not considering offering of dirham-denominated bonds at the moment, Mamonov noted.

"We are giving the priority so far to the project we mentioned [yuan bonds floating - TASS]. All the other ones will probably be later," he added.