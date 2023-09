MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is not considering offerings of dirham-denominated government bonds, department director Denis Mamonov said at the "Capital Markets: Russia" forum.

"An idea is interesting but frankly speaking, we have not yet thought serious about it, probably because the dirham market is a very specific one," Mamonov said.

The priority is given to the project of floating yuan-denominated bonds, he added.