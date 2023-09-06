Russian agricultural exports reaching $28 bln YTD — Agriculture Minister

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia has exported agricultural products amounting to $28 bln from the start of 2023, almost a quarter above the like period in 2022, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said.

"We have supplied agricultural products overseas to date amounting to $28 bln. This is almost a quarter above the like date of the last year. We expect Russia will again confirm the status of the net exporter of foods as of the year-end," the minister said.

Agricultural exports as of 2023 year-end can total $42 bln at the least, Patrushev said earlier. Total revenues from sales of agricultural products to other countries was about $41.7 bln last year.