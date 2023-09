MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. China expects the goal of $200 bln trade turnover with Russia to be reached earlier than planned, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"We expect the goal of $200 bln [worth of trade turnover] set by heads of the two countries to be reached ahead of time," he said.

Trade turnover between China and Russia "reached $131.4 bln" year-to-date, "an increase by 36.5% compared with the same period last year," the diplomat added.