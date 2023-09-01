Cameroon offers cooperation with Russia in processing of agriculture products — envoy

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Republic of Cameroon stands for expansion of cooperation with Russia in the area of processing agriculture products in the country, Russia’s Ambassador to Yaunde Anatoly Bashkin told TASS.

"Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Cameroon Gabriel Mbairobe supported the development with Russia’s help of processing of agriculture products made in the country at a meeting with me," he said. "The minister expressed Cameroon’s interest in the creation of joint enterprises with Russia on processing and cold storage of products. Our side suggested discussing the project on construction of a plant on production of chemical fertilizers for agriculture. Meanwhile it is suggested that the surplus of gas that is produced in the country with the participation of the Russian company Lukoil, be used. Cameroon could become a regional hub on production and sale of fertilizers," the diplomat added.

According to figures provided by the National Institute of Statistics of Cameroon, Russia is the largest supplier of fertilizers to the Central African country, with a 43% share of the market, while China holds a 11% share.