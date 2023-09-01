Russia has no wish to kill dollar, US no longer ensures its role — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia has no wish to kill the dollar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the US itself no longer ensures its role.

"We obviously develop our line not against the US, not against the West. This is not we that want to kill the dollar. The US no longer ensures the dollar’s role that used to satisfy everyone, this is the problem," he said.

Moscow will expand relations with those countries that "are ready for this on the basis of equal rights and search for a fair balance of interests," Lavrov stressed.

Such organizations as CSTO, CIS, EAEU, BRICS and SCO work particularly in this way, "on the basis of consensus," he noted.