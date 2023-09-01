Over 10 planes head to backup airports due to restrictions in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. More than 10 flights have been redirected to alternative airports because of restrictions in Moscow airspace, according to a statement by the Federal Agency for Air Transport.

Currently all three Moscow airports and Zhukovsky airport are operating normally.

"This morning, in order to ensure the safety of flights of civilian aircraft, flights from airports Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo, as well as from Zhukovsky airport, were temporarily restricted. Due to the restricted use of airspace, 14 planes headed to alternative airports. Passengers on these flights will be taken to their destinations," the aviation agency noted.

During the temporary restriction period, air crews, air traffic controllers and ground services were taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights, the aviation watchdog added.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that a drone was intercepted en route to the capital in the Lyuberetsky District. According to him, preliminarily, there were no casualties or destruction.