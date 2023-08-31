Gazprom guarantees gas supplies to China — CEO

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gazprom fully guarantees performance of contractual commitments towards consumers in the Eastern part of Russia and regarding gas supplies to China, Chief Executive Officer Aleksey Miller said.

"The unique infrastructural complex created by Gazprom in the Eastern part of Russia enables us to develop gas infrastructure of eastern regions," Miller said. "We fully guarantee performance of our contractual commitments towards our consumers in the east of the country and on export gas supplies to China," he noted.

In particular, Gazprom provided for more than a half of incremental growth of gas imports to the Chinese market.