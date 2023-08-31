Kazakhstan plans to pump 900,000 metric tons of oil to Germany — Deputy Minister

KAZAN, August 31. /TASS/. Kazakhstan plans to transport 900,000 metric tons of oil over the Druzhba oil pipeline to Germany as of the end of 2023, Deputy Energy Minister Askhat Khasenov told TASS.

"This year is the testing one for us. We set the task for ourselves <…> to pump more than a million, about 1.2 mln [metric tons]. However, we see there will be about 900,000 metric tons as of the end of this year most probably," the official said. Final indicators depend in particular on the logistical situation, he noted.

The change in volumes for the next year will be discussed in October - November 2023.