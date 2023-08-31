Gas injection to UGS to reach record high level — Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gas injected into Russian underground gas storage (UGS) facilities stands at 88% of the target at the moment and will reach record high volumes by winter, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.

"Injection volumes current stand at 88% of the target value. All the target figures of gas injection to underground storage will be absolutely definitely achieved within the established timeframe, by the start of the season. I would like to note that active gas injection will reach record high volumes by this winter. Potential daily capacity by the start of the withdrawal period will also climb to record-breaking volumes," Miller said.

Gas deliveries to Russian consumers over the gas transport system of the company were above the last-year level within the period from January to August 2023.